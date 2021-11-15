Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson and Co. arrive in Jaipur for India tour day after T20 World Cup final loss
cricket

India vs New Zealand: Kane Williamson and Co. arrive in Jaipur for India tour day after T20 World Cup final loss

Since it is a bubble to bubble transfer, the Black Caps will not have to quarantine before the first T20I against hosts India on Wednesday.
New Zealand's Tim Southee, right, listens to captain Kane Williamson before bowling his next delivery during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup final match between New Zealand and Australia in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021(AP)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 11:36 PM IST
PTI |

The New Zealand squad arrived here on a charter flight a day after losing the T20 World Cup final to Australia in Dubai.

Since it is a bubble to bubble transfer, the Black Caps will not have to quarantine before the first T20I against hosts India on Wednesday.

"They arrived in the evening and will be tested as per protocol before they have their practice session tomorrow," confirmed a Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) official.

New Zealand lost their maiden T20 World Cup final by eight wickets.

It is expected to be tough for the Kiwis to regroup quickly for the three games against India.

"It's the first time that I can remember that we're so quickly into another series immediately at the back-end of the T20 World Cup. It's definitely tough and challenging but it is what is in front of us," head coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo on the hectic scheduling.

Nine members of the Test side, including Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, who were not part of the T20 squad, had arrived last week.

RELATED STORIES

The Indian team, which failed to qualify for the World Cup semifinals, had its first training session on Monday under new head coach Rahul Dravid.

India are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals against New Zealand on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday respectively, after which the two teams will engage in a two-match Test series. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs new zealand new zealand
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Australia: From rock bottom to rediscovering championship form

Kane and able: Kiwi skipper reasserts greatness with a knock to remember

‘We are here to play cricket’: KL Rahul on air pollution threat to first T20I

Dravid oversees first practice session as India prepare for T20Is against NZ
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP