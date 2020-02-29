India vs New Zealand live score 2nd Test Day 1 at Christchurch IND vs NZ full scorecard

cricket

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 02:59 IST

Live Updates: India look to bounce back from their defeat in the first Test match as they take on New Zealand in the second encounter of the two-match Test series in Christchurch. India were handed their first loss in the World Test Championship when they were beaten by the Kiwis by ten wickets in Wellington. The batsmen will be under a lot of pressure after not performing well in the first Test and the fans will be following skipper Virat Kohli very closely as the right-hander has not enjoyed a good run of form lately. In the bowling department, India will be without the services of fast bowler Ishant Sharma as reports suggest that his right ankle injury has resurfaced.

Follow India vs New Zealand Live, 2nd Test, Day 1 here -

02:56 hrs: The India batsmen will be under a lot of pressure going into the second Test as they were unable to live up to their reputations in the first encounter. Names like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane failed to score big and the visitors will need them to step up their game if they want to stage a comeback.

02:44 hrs: The New Zealand bowlers were quite impressive during the first Test in Wellington and Trent Boult believes that the green top at the Hagley Oval will be more helpful to them ahead of the second encounter. “...it’s probably better (than bowling at the Basin). The Basin generally turns into a very nice batting surface. There’s a lot of runs been scored there both in domestic and international cricket,” Boult said.

02:30 hrs: Ishant Sharma will miss the second Test after his right ankle injury resurfaced. Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini will be fighting for the spot in his absence.

02:20 hrs: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the second Test encounter between India and New Zealand in Christchurch. India lost the first Test by ten wickets and they will be looking to avenge the loss at the Hagley Oval while the Kiwis will look to continue their brilliant run of form.