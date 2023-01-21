India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd ODI: Hosts aim to seal series as Raipur stages maiden international match

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Team India aim to wrap up the series in Raipur, which is slated to hold its very first international match. Shubman Gill's record-scripting knock of 208 helped India beat New Zealand by a narrow margin after Michael Bracewell's threatning knock of 140 runs was halted in the final over. With teh 1-0 lead in the three-game series, India now look for a third consecutive ODI series win since the T20 World Cup. They beat Bangladesh last month in an away series and then beat Sri Lanka at home earlier this month.