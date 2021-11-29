India vs New Zealand: R Ashwin overtakes Harbhajan Singh to achieve huge milestone in 1st Test in Kanpur

R Ashwin on Monday added another feather to his cap during the first India-New Zealand Test by picking up his 418th Test wicket to surpass Harbhajan Singh in the list of most-wicket takers in Test cricket for India.

Ashwin, 35, climbed to the third position in the list and he achieved this feat by removing Tom Latham on 52 in the 55th over of the second innings.

With this wicket, he overtook veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has 417 scalps under his name from 103 matches. Ashwin, on the other hand, achieved the same feat in just 80 Tests.

Spin wizard and former India coach Anil Kumble tops the chart with 619 scalps and is followed by India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who has a total of 434 wickets under his name.

Ashwin's milestone wicket was an extremely crucial one for the hosts as they needed to break the crucial stand between Latham and Williamson. After scoring 345 in the first innings, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side bowled New Zealand out for 296.

In the second innings, India declared at 234/7, setting New Zealand a a target o 284. After 56 overs, the Black Caps found themselves at 119/3, needing another 165 runs.

Meanwhile, you cannot take the spotlight off India’s star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the carrom-ball specialist has done exactly the same, grabbing eyeballs with his antics in the ongoing Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Besides getting engaged in an argument with the match official and old foe Tim Southee, the spinner picked three wickets in the first innings, helping the hosts restrict the tourists on 296 and gain a handy 49-run lead. He continued to trouble the Kiwi batters and was rewarded with another wicket in the start of the second innings when he trapped New Zealand opener Will Young LBW on 2.

