IND vs NZ: Milne drops Rohit on duck; Ritika Sajdeh, Mrs. Ashwin and Jadeja's wife Riva breathe a sigh of relief - Watch

Rohit Sharma failed to make use of the second chance as he was dismissed on 14 off the same number of balls by Ish Sodhi. 
Adam Milne dropped Rohit on 0. 
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 08:33 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Rohit Sharma got a lucky break in the T20 World Cup clash between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday evening. The right-handed batter, who was dismissed on a golden duck in the previous clash against Pakistan, almost met with a similar fate this time around. However, the batter's stay in the middle extended after Adam Milne dropped a sitter, bringing a huge sigh of relief to all the Indian supporters present at the venue.  

The incident took place in the final delivery of the third over bowled by Trent Boult when Rohit went for his customary pull but found Milne in the fine leg region. However, New Zealand's latest recruit failed to hold onto the ball and dropped a dolly, which also saw Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh breath a sigh of relief. Ritika was consoled by R Ashwin's wife Prithi and Ravindra Jadeja's wife Riva in the stands. 

Rohit, who usually walks in to open the innings, came in the number three position with Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul kicking-off the proceedings in Dubai after India were invited to bat first by Kane Williamson. Rohit failed to make use of the second chance as he was dismissed for a run-a-ball 14 by Ish Sodhi.

Meanwhile, Ishan, who is playing his first match of the tournament, failed to make an impact and was dismissed cheaply on 4 off 8 balls by Boult. Rahul too didn't last long either as he was dismissed by Tim Southee on 18 (16).    

Both India and New Zealand are heading into the clash on the back of defeat against Pakistan, who currently enjoy the top position on the Group 2 points table.

