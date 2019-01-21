India vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor identifies biggest threat from India in upcoming series

Ahead of the ODI series against India, veteran New Zealand batsman has said that his team needs to be careful against plotting only for Virat Kohli as India have two quality openers in Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who could do significant damage at the top of the order against the new white ball.

“Kohli’s a sensational player, probably the best one day player going round - easily, really,” Taylor was quoted as saying by Stuff.

“It’s easy to get caught up in him, but they’ve got two pretty good openers up the top in [Rohit] Sharma and co to come out before Kohli gets in. [Shikhar] Dhawan’s got a very good record as well. I’m sure the fast bowlers will have their work cut out,” he added.

India, who scripted history in Australia by clinching the Test and ODI series, appear to be favourites against the hosts, but New Zealand have been a team in form especially in their home conditions.

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson too said that the hosts need to have specific plans against the Indian top order.

“Rohit Sharma is in incredibly good form at the moment and has been for a long time. The thing with Rohit is that once he is in, once he gets himself set, he generally dictates the outcome of the game. It’s making sure that the new-ball bowlers can attack Rohit early on whether it’ll be with swing or with some other variations wide outside the crease or whatever,” Hesson told ESPNCricinfo.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 16:04 IST