India vs New Zealand: ‘Sanju & KL Rahul were supposed to go’: Kohli reveals why he came out to bat in Super Over

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:13 IST

India captain Virat Kohli came out to bat in the Super Over along with KL Rahul, but that was not always the plan, the skipper revealed. The wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who was included in the playing XI instead of Rohit Sharma, opened the innings for India in the match, and initially, he was supposed to come out in the Super Over as well.

Kohli revealed that Rahul suggested that the skipper should join him in the middle. “Initially Sanju and KL were supposed to go given they can strike the ball well, but I went in as KL suggested that I was more experienced and in a pressure situation it was important for me to handle things,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The strategy worked in India’s favour. Chasing 14 runs in the Super Over, Kohli received the strike on the 4th ball after Rahul had hammered 10 runs in the first two balls and had gone back to the hut. The Indian captain kept his nerves, and ran quick doubles on the next ball. He then hammered Kiwi pacer Tim Southee for a boundary through midwicket to seal India’s win.

“The two strikes off the first two balls were important and then I thought I’d get the ball in the gaps and get the job done. I haven’t been part of a super-over for too long but happy to have got my team across,” Kohli said.

The Indian captain praised Sanju Samson for being “fearless” and expressed happiness over the win. “I thought Sanju was fearless. This was his chance to take things away. I think Washy has played a lot, and Saini rushed the batsmen. We didn’t read the pitch well, after the first six he got carried away. Everyone looked to be in good head-space. We were playing well in the situation looking at how well the opposition played. We are very proud of how we went about our business today,” he signed off.