India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: ‘Dear Ravi Shastri ji...’ - Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulates Virat Kohli and Co, wish them success

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sent good wishes to the Indian cricket team ahead of their semi-final clash against New Zealand in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup 2019. Rijiju congratulated the Indian team for their performance so far in the tournament and also sent them best wishes for the blockbuster semi-final against the Kiwis. Rijiju took to social media to upload the letter and his post read: “Best wishes to #TeamIndia for #ICCWorldCup2019 Semi Final match against #NewZealand #INDvNZ . (Click here for India vs New Zealand, ICC Wold Cup 2019 Semi-final LIVE Score)

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first in Manchester. The 2015 finalists made a change, bringing in a fit-again Lockie Ferguson, their leading wicket-taker in the tournament, and leaving out fellow quick bowler Tim Southee.

“It looks like a good surface,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said.

“Always a toss up with the overheads but I’m not sure this is around all day so we need to do the job first up.

“We have a great opportunity today against a great side in India and we’ll be looking for an improved performance, as we do in all our matches.”

Twice champions India also made a change to the side that beat Sri Lanka in their final group match, bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of fellow wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

“We would have batted first, it’s a good surface, nice and hard, it’s not moist or anything,” India skipper Virat Kohli said.

“We’ve played really good cricket in Manchester, two really good game, it’s just about doing the same things again.”

India and New Zealand are playing each other for the first time in this year’s tournament after the group match between the sides in Nottingham was washed out. Tuesday’s game is a repeat of the semi-final of the 2008 Under-19 World Cup in which a Kohli-led India defeated a Williamson-captained New Zealand in Kuala Lumpur.

