India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Confident India take on scrapping New Zealand

Live score and updates: Virat Kohli took on Kane Williamson in a semi-final 11 years ago. India tripped New Zealand, entered the finals and then lifted the Under-19 trophy. The scenario is similar, the stakes are much higher and like that night back in 2008, there is also forecast of rain. The pressure will be on India and New Zealand know this. They are comfortable being the underdogs, they are very good at punching above their weight and this is what makes them dangerous. India have the momentum and New Zealand have the fight - it all boils down to handling the nerves on the day after that first ball is bowled. India vs New Zealand, live score and updates: