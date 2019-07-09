India vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Confident India take on scrapping New Zealand

Live score and updates: Virat Kohli took on Kane Williamson in a semi-final 11 years ago. India tripped New Zealand, entered the finals and then lifted the Under-19 trophy. The scenario is similar, the stakes are much higher and like that night back in 2008, there is also forecast of rain. The pressure will be on India and New Zealand know this. They are comfortable being the underdogs, they are very good at punching above their weight and this is what makes them dangerous. India have the momentum and New Zealand have the fight - it all boils down to handling the nerves on the day after that first ball is bowled.

11:01 hrs IST Coach Shastri speaks India head coach, Ravi Shastri, lauded team India’s performance ahead of the India-New Zealand semi-final match on Tuesday in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. In a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Twitter, Shastri praised Indian players for their brilliant performance in the tournament. Shastri hailed Rohit Sharma and said that he is one of the greatest ODI players. The 32-year-old Indian batsman has been in great form in the World Cup so far scoring 647 runs from eight innings.





10:37 hrs IST Preview Plenty of water and runs have flown under the bridge between Malaysia and Manchester. Kohli and Williamson have become era-defining batsmen and undisputed modern-day greats. They have not only experienced playing in World Cup semi-finals in the past, but also winning (Kohli in 2011, Williamson in 2015) and losing (Williamson in 2011, Kohli in 2015). Read the preview here.



