India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: India lose review on first ball, Twitter blames Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the ball to come back in ever so slightly and it thudded onto Guptill’s front pad. After the umpire shook his head, India opted for DRS but the reviews showed that the ball would have missed the stumps

cricket Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs New Zealand,semi-final,World Cup 2019
India lost their only review off the very first ball of the India vs New Zealand first semi-final.(Screen grab)

India lost their only review as early as the first ball of the India vs New Zealand semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first under overcast conditions at Manchester and India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar almost made the full use of those conditions by removing Martin Gutpill on the very first ball.

Kumar, who was preferred over Mohammed Shami, largely because of the overhead conditions and chances of rain, got the ball to come back in ever so slightly to evade the forward defensive push of Martin Guptill. The ball thudded onto Guptill’s front pad and the Indian close-in fielders and the capacity crowd at Old Trafford went up in appeal. Umpire Richard Kettleborough, however, shook his head.

India vs New Zealand live cricket score and updates

After a fairly long discussion, India captain Virat Kohli opted for the review just in the nick of time. The replays, however, did not bring good news to India. The hawk-eye showed the ball would have missed the leg stump and India lost their only DRS on the very first ball.

As far as Guptill’s wicket is concerned, it did not cost India much as the New Zealand opener was removed for 1 by Jasprit Bumrah a couple of overs later. Bumrah got one to kick off the good length, which took the outside edge of Guptill’s bat and Virat Kohli at second slip took a sharp catch.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 15:46 IST

