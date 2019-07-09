India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: India lose review on first ball, Twitter blames Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India lost their only review as early as the first ball of the India vs New Zealand semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first under overcast conditions at Manchester and India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar almost made the full use of those conditions by removing Martin Gutpill on the very first ball.

Kumar, who was preferred over Mohammed Shami, largely because of the overhead conditions and chances of rain, got the ball to come back in ever so slightly to evade the forward defensive push of Martin Guptill. The ball thudded onto Guptill’s front pad and the Indian close-in fielders and the capacity crowd at Old Trafford went up in appeal. Umpire Richard Kettleborough, however, shook his head.

After a fairly long discussion, India captain Virat Kohli opted for the review just in the nick of time. The replays, however, did not bring good news to India. The hawk-eye showed the ball would have missed the leg stump and India lost their only DRS on the very first ball.

Not out .India lost their review after first ball can New Zealand players takes advantage of this #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/56YCoXwt3J — Devansh Pandey (@Devansh73750933) July 9, 2019

First ball first review...

India to fight without DRS for 299 deliveries of this innings now.#CWC19 #INDvNZ — Kamran Muzaffer (@Krick3r) July 9, 2019

#INDvNZ Well done Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 👏 Thank you for losing the review in the very first ball of #CWC19 Semifinal pic.twitter.com/yioXRInLOC — Abhishek Pathak (@gamehhhover) July 9, 2019

Situation gets over Kohli. Wasnt look out from naked eye. Review lost first ball pic.twitter.com/7tzo2na7Ad — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) July 9, 2019

Drama! Bhuvneshwar Kumar is convinced he's got Martin Guptill lbw. It's given not out, India wait right to the last second before going to review.... It's missing leg stump!



India lose their review on the first ball.



Live: https://t.co/oOGswFS5va#INDvsNZ #bbccricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/y7sGYR6hFX — Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 9, 2019

Wowee, burning your review on the first ball of the game is huge #CWC19 #INDvNZ — Dave Middleton (@Dave_Middleton) July 9, 2019

What a shocking waste of a review first ball. Looked to be going down leg even to the naked eye. — Mrinal Narang (@narangmrinal) July 9, 2019

As far as Guptill’s wicket is concerned, it did not cost India much as the New Zealand opener was removed for 1 by Jasprit Bumrah a couple of overs later. Bumrah got one to kick off the good length, which took the outside edge of Guptill’s bat and Virat Kohli at second slip took a sharp catch.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 15:46 IST