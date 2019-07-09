India vs New Zealand, semi-final World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni certain to script history, with huge World Record in sight

MS Dhoni most certainly will not be at the centre stage on Tuesday’s India vs New Zealand semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester. But No matter how much you try to fix your gaze somewhere else, it’s hard to keep it away from Dhoni, especially when India are playing in a World Cup semi-final. Whether for the right or wrong reasons, Dhoni has somehow managed to steal a few headlines from the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, who have been the major reasons behind India making it to the semi-finals as the top-ranked side in ICC World Cup 2019. On Tuesday, when India take on New Zealand in the first semi-final, Dhoni is once again certain to carve his way, take his very own share of spotlight irrespective of how he performs or India plays.

While all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma, dare we see, even more than India captain Virat Kohli, Dhoni will silently be a part of history at Manchester. The former India captain will become only the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to play 350 ODIs.

Dhoni, who has played 349 ODIs so far – 346 for India and 3 for Asia XI – will become the 10th cricketer to play 350 ODIs in the world after Tendulkar, who has played the most number of ODIs (463), Mahela Jayawardena(448), Sanath Jayasuriya(445), Kumar Sangakkara (404), Shahid Afridi (398), Inzamam-ul-Haq (378), Ricky Ponting (375), Wasim Akram (356) and Muttiah Muralitharan (350).

Dhoni’s World Record

Dhoni will also become the first cricketer to play 350 ODIs at a stretch as a designated wicket-keeper. Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara has played 360 ODIs as a keeper but those were not at a stretch. He has played 44 ODI as a specialist batsman too.

Out of his 349 ODIs, 200 have been as captain, only the third cricketer and the only Indian to do so.

Dhoni has not been in the best of forms in the World Cup. While his tournament strike rate of 92 is better than his strike rate but his approach still has been questioned because a scoring rate well-above 100 was required when he came out to bat.

Dhoni, who turned 38 just a couple of days ago has also brushed aside the retirement talks as rumours and he will look to set a few things in the all-important semi-final against New Zealand on Tuesday.

