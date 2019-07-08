ICC World Cup 2019: What is so special about Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling? Ian Bishop explains

Ahead of the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop got down to decipher Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling skills. Bishop said that it is hard to figure out from where Bumrah gets such speed. Explaining the nuances of Bumrah’s bowling, Bishop said the World’s No. 1 bowler releases the ball slightly inside the perpendicular and his arm comes down between his leg rather than past the left hip.

“Everything is interesting. Most fast-bowling scientists - not that I’m one of them - say that your ball speed is 60% run-up and the pace of it - but his is an ambling one and the ball comes at 140kph and higher. It’s very unusual; it’s hard to decipher where the speed comes from. He releases the ball slightly inside the perpendicular, at his highest point, and his bowling arm comes down between his leg rather than past his left hip,” ICC quoted Bishop as saying.

Bumrah, who atop the ICC ODI bowling rankings, has taken 17 wickets in the World Cup 2019 so far. Bumrah is nine wickets behind highest wicket-taker of the tournament, Australia’s Mitchell Starc.

However, Bishop said that wickets don’t show how valuable the 25-year old has been.

“He’s been maybe the best bowler. The wickets don’t show how valuable he has been. The likes of Starc have more, but Bumrah’s been brilliant,” he said.

Bishop opined that Bumrah may not be the highest wicket-taking bowler of the tournament but he has helped India to restrict their opposition on low totals.

Bumrah gave away just 332 runs from his 74 over so far in the tournament and has an economy of 4.48. Moreover, Bumrah has been India’s go-to bowler at death overs.

“His ability to bowl the new ball effectively, do the same in the middle and be so good at the death is incredible. People are just trying to see him out. But the great thing about him is, even with that, he’s capable of getting you out as well. His pace and skill are so great. That’s why people have such a high regard for him,” Bishop said.

India sit on the top position of the World Cup’s points table with 15 points and will now face fourth-positioned New Zealand in the first semi-final on July 9.

