India vs New Zealand: Sourav Ganguly hails Hardik Pandya for ‘great mental strength’

Hardik Pandya make a strong comeback to the Indian cricket team on Monday as he took two wickets and pulled off a brilliant catch against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

Hardik Pandya seemed unfazed by the tribulations of the past few weeks and made a significant contribution to India’s impressive bowling effort. Coming back into the side after the suspension on him for sexist remarks on a TV show was lifted, Pandya delivered figures of two for 45 in 10 overs and choked the run flow during the middle overs.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was quite impressed by Pandya’s performance and he hailed the all-rounder for showing ‘great mental strength’ after his suspension from the side.

“He (Pandya) showed great mental strength. With time, everything cools off and his approach to the match was also quite better. He adds to the strength of the team,” Ganguly told India TV.

Ganguly is mighty impressed with the performance of Virat Kohli and company and said that the top order is currently the best in the world.

“It’s been a better performance than Australia. It has been complete domination and it’s good to see them dominate at home and away as well. The confidence has been great and it’s quite impressive to see the bowlers get them out in 50 overs. It’s been a great year for India in ODIs,’he said.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 17:19 IST