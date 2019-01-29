T20 World Cup 2020: Why fans won’t see India-Pakistan clash in group stages

The T20 World Cup 2020 will be the first time since the 2011 ICC World Cup that India and Pakistan will not face each other in the group stages of a tournament organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Due to the ongoing political tensions between the two countries, they do not face each other in bilateral series and the ICC organised tournaments are the only places where the fans can experience India-Pakistan encounters.

However, this time, that will not be possible as Pakistan is the top ranked T20 side in the world at the moment and India are second. Thanks to their top rankings, the teams cannot be placed in the same group.

India will square off against South Africa in their opening match which will take place in Perth on October 24 while the tournament will get underway from October 18 with qualifying rounds in South Geelong.

India, who lost in the semifinals to eventual winners West Indies in the previous edition in 2016, face a qualifying team in their next Super 12 match in Melbourne on October 29. India won the event’s inaugural edition in 2007.

Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies, New Zealand and two qualifiers make up Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan and two qualifiers make up the other group.

The first semi-final will take place at the SCG on November 11, with Adelaide Oval hosting the second semi-final the following night. The final will be played at the MCG on November 15.

The tournament will be held in eight Australian cities and 13 venues.

