India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj at trophy presentation - Watch

After conquering Australia, where they won bilateral Test and one-day series for the first time in their hitsory, the Indian cricket team is now in New Zealand for a five-ODI and three-T20 series against the hosts.

The Indian women’s team are also in New Zealand for three ODIs and as many T20s.

The men’s team, captained by Virat Kohli, will begin their campaign with the first ODI in Napier on 23 January, while Mithali Raj-led women’s team will play their first ODI at McLean Park the following day.

The Kiwis’ men’s team will be led by Kane Williamson and Amy Satterthwaite will lead the women’s side.

The four captains were presented with the trophies for the tournaments on Tuesday.

We are in New Zealand and can't wait for the series to start. Let's get behind @imVkohli and his boys and @M_Raj03 and her girls. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EqCZMuKlPi — BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2019

On Tuesday, ICC released its list of the men’s Test and ODI teams for 2018. The ODI playing XI is dominated by India, which has four representatives. Indian skipper Kohli has been given the mantle to lead both the Tests and ODI sides.

Kohli enjoyed an incredible 2018, amassing 1,202 runs in just 14 games at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six hundreds. Batting accolades aside, the Delhi batsman earned plaudits for his leadership qualities as he led the Indian team to historic wins Down Under.

Success for touring Indian sides in New Zealand have been limited and they were drubbed 4-0 in the five-match ODI series the last time they were in the land of the Kiwis.

The first ODI for the men’s side in Napier will be followed by two games in Mount Maunganui before they play the fourth and the fifth games in Hamilton and Wellington, respectively.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 12:00 IST