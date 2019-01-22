Virat Kohli captains ICC men’s Test and ODI Teams of the Year. Check out the playing XI

India captain Virat Kohli has been named as the skipper of both of ICC men’s Test and ODI Teams of the Year for 2018. The players were selected on the basis of their performances in the 2018 calendar year.

The ODI list is dominated by India and England with the two teams contributing four players each, while the Test team sees three India and as many New Zealand players.

Kohli enjoyed a remarkable 2018, scoring 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 with five centuries in 13 Tests. His figures in 50-over cricket were other-worldly as he piled up 1,202 runs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six hundreds in 14 games.

Kohli speaks about the New Zealand challenge:

The India captain, who is leading his side on a tour of New Zealand said: “It has been an amazing year. I was able to play in a manner that I would not have imagined. If the intention is right and you keep working hard, the results are there in front of your own eyes. The intent has always to be helping your team at any cost, that is when these performances come by and you are pushing yourself to the limit, which you otherwise will not be able to. That is something I experienced in 2018 a lot.”

Here is the list of winners:

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year (in batting order):

1. Tom Latham (New Zealand)

2. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

4. Virat Kohli (India) (capt)

5. Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)

6. Rishabh Pant (India) (wk)

7. Jason Holder (Windies)

8. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

9. Nathan Lyon (Australia)

10. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

11. Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

ICC Men’s ODI team of the year (in batting order):

1. Rohit Sharma (India)

2. Jonny Bairstow (England)

3. Virat Kohli (India) (capt)

4. Joe Root (England)

5. Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

6. Jos Buttler (England) (wk)

7. Ben Stokes (England)

8. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

9. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

10. Kuldeep Yadav (India)

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 10:54 IST