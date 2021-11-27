Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Wankhede to have spectators for 2nd Test; limit set at 25 per cent of capacity
Fans cheer for Team India during third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Green Park stadium in Kanpur, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (PTI)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 05:33 PM IST
PTI |

Spectators will be allowed during the second India-New Zealand Test here from December 3 at 25 per cent of the Wankhede Stadium's capacity with the host association saying that it is pushing for more.

The Wankhede stadium has a seating capacity of 30,000. A Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official said they would try to get the limit increased to 50 per cent.

"As per the general order of the Maharashtra government signed by the chief secretary, 25 per cent crowd is allowed for the Wankhede Test as of now. MCA is still hopeful that they may give us 50 per cent crowd permission," the official said.

The last Test held at the venue was against England in December 2016.

The match will mark the return of international cricket at the iconic venue after the COVID-19 pandemic brought sporting action to a halt last year.

The first Test of the two-match series is being held in Kanpur right now. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
