India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Southampton weather today: No rain on Day 6, full day’s play expected at Rose Bowl

After affecting the first four days of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, the Southampton weather showed mercy on Tuesday. The fans witnessed a full day of play after a delayed start at the Rose Bowl. As the high-voltage clash enters the sixth day, which is a reserve day, the weather is expected to be promising with a very less chance of rain.

According to AccuWeather, it’s going to be a pleasant scenario out there. The sun will be out along with a minimal cloud cover. Unlike the previous days of the game, the forecast shows zero percent precipitation throughout the day.

Here's how the weather for the morning session looks like on Day 6 (AccuWeather)

The humidity will go down to 47 percent in the afternoon while it’s expected to rise up to as much as 74 percent towards the evening. The cloud may return during the final session of the game.

Here's how the weather for the afternoon session looks like on Day 6 (AccuWeather)

But the good news is, the sun will be shining the whole day, ensuring a complete 98 overs of play on Wednesday.

Here's how the weather for the evening session looks like on Day 6 (AccuWeather)

Team India will look to capitalize the conditions as they will resume innings on 64/2 after losing both openers – Rohit Sharma (30) and Shubman Gill (8) – before stumps on Day 5. They lead New Zealand by 32 runs. With a full day's play expected, India would like to bat at least a session and a half to put themselves in a safe position before giving New Zealand 50 odd overs and 200 plus target if they want to enforce a result.

The fifth day's play certainly belonged to Mohammed Shami as he singlehandedly brought India back in the match. After an astonishing morning spell, Shami got a couple of more wickets in the post-lunch session. He dismissed Colin de Grandhomme with a delivery that angled in and Jamieson with a bouncer