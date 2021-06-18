India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ WTC final online & TV

India vs New Zealand WTC final live telecast: The wait is over. After two long years of attritional Test cricket, two of the best teams have reached the final to do battle for the first ever World Test Championship crown. India and New Zealand are the deserving candidates to make it to the summit clash, with both teams finishing at the top two of the WTC points table.

But the job is not done. One final game awaits, which will determine the World Champions of Test cricket. For India, this is a shot at redemption. They lost to New Zealand at the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup and the players would have revenge on their minds. Virat Kohli as captain seeks his maiden ICC trophy. It can't get bigger than this.

Here is all you need to about the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final live streaming

Where is the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final taking place?

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final will take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final begin?

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final will begin at 3:00 pm IST on Friday (June 18). The toss for the India vs New Zealand WTC final will take place at 2:30 pm IST.

Where and how to watch live streaming of India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final?

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and other sports channels of the same broadcaster, in India.

How to watch India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final will be available on Hotstar (both app and website) in India.

