cricket

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ WTC final online & TV

IND vs NZ, World Test Championship Final Live Streaming in India: All you need to about India vs New Zealand WTC final match live streaming details on Star Sports and Hotstar.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli: Who will trounce the other's team to take home the WTC crown? (ICC)

India vs New Zealand WTC final live telecast: The wait is over. After two long years of attritional Test cricket, two of the best teams have reached the final to do battle for the first ever World Test Championship crown. India and New Zealand are the deserving candidates to make it to the summit clash, with both teams finishing at the top two of the WTC points table.

But the job is not done. One final game awaits, which will determine the World Champions of Test cricket. For India, this is a shot at redemption. They lost to New Zealand at the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup and the players would have revenge on their minds. Virat Kohli as captain seeks his maiden ICC trophy. It can't get bigger than this.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Southampton weather today: Overcast skies, rain promise to threaten play at Ageas Bowl

Here is all you need to about the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final live streaming

Where is the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final taking place?

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final will take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England.

Also Read | 'Look at Leeds in 2002 or 2018 South Africa': Sourav Ganguly suggests what India should do if they win toss in WTC Final

At what time does the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final begin?

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final will begin at 3:00 pm IST on Friday (June 18). The toss for the India vs New Zealand WTC final will take place at 2:30 pm IST.

Also Read | India announce playing XI for WTC final, Ashwin & Jadeja both included

Where and how to watch live streaming of India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final?

India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and other sports channels of the same broadcaster, in India.

How to watch India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final will be available on Hotstar (both app and website) in India.

Topics
world test championship
