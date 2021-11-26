'You can't take on everyone and every time': Ex-India batsman reveals one area Shreyas Iyer still needs to improve

Former Indian batsman and a Ranji-Trophy legend, Wasim Jaffer, on Friday was all praise for debutant Shreyas Iyer who scored an impressive 105 on day 2 of the second Test in Kanpur against New Zealand, but pointed out an area where he still needs to work on to be part of the South Africa Test series.

Jaffer, in conversation with ESPNCricinfo, admitted that Iyer has a variety of shots and a solid defense both of which have helped him in scoring plethora of runs in first-class level before making an India debut where he scored 105 off 171. The knock made him the 16th Indian batsman to score a Test century on debut joining the likes of former captain Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.

“I think he has a solid defense. He has no shortage of shots. He has scored runs in first-class level and wherever he has got opportunity and that includes a double hundred against Australia in a Board President game (India A match in Mumbai in 2017). So this is nothing new to him," Jaffer said.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer reveals Sunil Gavaskar's special advice while presenting India Test cap: 'That stayed in my mind'

However, Jaffer added that Iyer needs to work on facing short balls, the delivery bowlers have targeted him with in the shorter formats of the game.

"The only challenge would be...even in one-day cricket I have seen bowlers target him there and in Test cricket he will be peppered by short balls when he goes to South Africa. I'm sure they will test him there and that is the test he needs to pass. Because you can't take them on when a bowler is bowling over 140 or 145-plus. So he cannot at in stage take on everyone and every time, he needs to understand that. So that is one area he needs to improve. Otherwise he has got the game to succeed.” he explained.

New Zealand only bowled two short deliveries to Iyer during his 171-ball stay at the crease before being eventually dismissed by a widish away-swinger from Tim Southee.

Iyer's 105 helped India amass 345 before the New Zealand opening pair of Tom Latham and Will Young lowered the equation to 216 with their unbeaten 129-run stand.