India vs Oman Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: IND try to fine-tune tactics and playing XI before Super 4s begin
India vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, IND vs OMA: India try to go three out of three in the Asia Cup group stages, while an Oman team fighting for nothing except pride hope to have a performance to be proud of before bowing out of this tournament.
- 8 Mins agoTime in the middle for Sanju Samson might be the ambition
- 18 Mins agoWhat are India's expectations from this match?
- 38 Mins agoEyes on the future for Oman
- 58 Mins agoFirst time India are facing Oman in any format
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoIndia seek to continue winning run
- 1 Hr 18 Mins agoSuper 4s are already set
- 1 Hr 35 Mins agoHELLO AND WELCOME!
India vs Oman Live Score, Asia Cup 2025, IND vs OMA: India enter the final group stage game of the 2025 Asia Cup with their spot at the top of Group A essentially guaranteed, regardless of the result as they face Oman. There isn’t much riding on this match, and there is not much point pretending that India are as heavy as favourites can be as they enter this contest against a team on a seven-match losing streak in T20I cricket. The importance of this match comes from India’s hopes of maintaining their form and their momentum, trying to prevent any injuries to the key players, and playing a clean straightforward game of cricket....Read More
Oman have had a disappointing tournament thus far, two losses from two and not much hope of overcoming India to reverse that trend. After seeming to be on an upward trajectory as they qualified into this tournament, the pay dispute within their cricket administration meant all that momentum fell apart and left them scratching together a unit to compete in the UAE. For this underdog team, this match might just be more about exposure, about trying to find some form of confidence, before their bigger challenge next month: the Asia-Pacific qualifiers for the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will take place next month in Oman. Ensuring they have the right pieces in place ahead of that crucial qualification tournament will be the key, and they will want to ensure they don’t go down without the sort of fight they can be proud of.
They will face the team that has looked and is on paper by far the strongest team in this tournament, with India looking a class apart as they made quick work of the UAE before brushing past Pakistan in that controversial and heated encounter on Sunday evening. India’s ambitions in this match might just come down to giving their players time in the middle – if Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss, he will want to bat first and ensure that he is able to give the likes of Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya time in the middle, with neither having faced a single delivery so far this tournament, as well as potentially Axar Patel lower down the order to hone his finishing skills if that is the role he has to play.
Jasprit Bumrah might be put on ice ahead of the tougher competition that awaits in the Super 4s – and this is no slight to Oman, given the workload concerns that already surround India’s main strike bowler. Equally, in the spin department, helping Varun Chakravarthy find some rhythm will be something he has in mind: while Kuldeep Yadav has looked absolutely sensational with ball in hand, and almost unplayable at times, with Axar Patel giving him excellent support, Varun hasn’t quite shown up. Indian fans know what he is capable of and the magical spark he can provide, so the expectation will be for him to find that space a spinner occupies sooner rather than later.
And of course, as always, even if it is a tiny, tiny chance, the chance of an upset remains on the cards. Even Indian fans might want to see Oman step up with something special and just challenge their team a little bit, push them hard and get them into the zone before the Super 4s. A strong Oman performance will be good news for everyone involved, including the Indian players themselves.
Time in the middle for Sanju Samson might be the ambition
India haven't been able to get Sanju Samson tested out in his new role lower down the order just yet with simple chases against UAE and Oman. With him trying out a new role, potentially as a finisher, India will know that a low-stakes match like today's might make it more comfortable for him, rather than a crunch situation down the line. The hope will be to get him some batting time tonight.
What are India's expectations from this match?
Through to the Super 4s, facing a team that isn't designed to go toe-to-toe with them at this top level, India will be confident that they can pull off a pretty comfortable win. That means the focus will be more on the nitty-gritties that this match allows them to deal with. There aren't any glaring issues in this team, which looks and is playing with a great balance. It is about getting the right things in their right places. So what will this entail going into the match?
Eyes on the future for Oman
Already out of this tournament and with only left with pride to play for, Oman will need to do something almost unheard of to end this seven-match losing streak they find themselves the subjects of. It is not the run of form you want heading into a T20 World Cup qualification tournament – but that is what is up next for Oman, as they host the East-Asia-Pacific World Cup Qualifiers on home turf next month.
They will believe they are amongst the frontrunners to qualify through, but for that, they will be desperate for some momentum and confidence. A win isn't necessary for that, but if they get hammered, they will be massively on the back foot heading into that tournament.
First time India are facing Oman in any format
It does mark a big day for Omani cricket, as this will be the first time they face off against the most successful Asian cricketing nation. They have never faced each other in T20I cricket, meaning this match – India's 250th in the format – will see them break new ground. An important day for a cricketing country with its fair share of Indian-origin players.
India seek to continue winning run
With their winning streak now up to four, and two out of two wins in this tournament, India are the form team and sitting pretty as the team to beat. The world champions have just looked a level above, no clear weaknesses in the team and some world-beaters littered across their entire lineup. It looks like it would take something special to overcome the men in blue.
Super 4s are already set
India have been comfortably through to the Super 4s for a while, Pakistan joined them with a win over UAE, and Group B was decided after Sri Lanka eliminated Afghanistan yesterday evening, taking themselves and Bangladesh through to the next round. In terms of qualification, nothing riding on this one.
HELLO AND WELCOME!
We have reached the last match of the Asia Cup 2025 group stage. There has been plenty to talk about, even in a tournament that has seen plenty of one-sided matches and not too many thrillers. Today's likely won't be either, if the form guide is anything to go by – but the chance of strange things happening is why we all love sports. Can Oman give India a good scare today as a parting gift in their last match of the tournament? Stay tuned and let's find out.