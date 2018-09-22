India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: Statistical reasons to watch the super four encounter in Dubai

Beaming with confidence after successive lop-sided wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh, a confident India will once again aim to brush aside the Green Brigade when the two sides clash in a Super Four tie of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Sunday.

The ‘Men in Blue’ are in sublime touch presently and after an average show against Hong Kong in their campaign opener, the Rohit Sharma-led side registered convincing victories against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The last time when the two sides met, the Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan side had no answer to either Indian bowling attack or the batting as the issue became a completely one-sided affair with India dominating in each department of the game.

This super four encounter promises to be no different, there are records to be had, there are careers which can be made, and there is so much more on offer. All these make the match a compelling watch.

We collate all the numbers here:

100 %: Imam-ul-Haq’s all the scores a fifty plus runs have came in a winning cause.

50: Babar Azam will be playing his 50th ODI for PAK, if he takes the field vs IND at Dubai (D.S.C)

2: wickets R Jadeja needs to take most wickets by an IND spinner in Asia cup. S Tendulkar has 17 wkts and R Jadeja has 16 wkts.

87.00: Mohammad Amir’s bowling average in 2018 from 8 ODIs with 3 wickets only.

17.13: Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling average in 2018 with 29 wickets from 17 ODIs (All in away matches), including 2 four-wickets hauls and a 5-wicket haul.

96: Rohit Sharma requires 96 runs to complete 7,000 ODI runs. He will become the 9th Indian to amass these many runs in ODIs.He will become the 2nd fastest Indian to 7,000 ODI runs and 5th fastest overall.

95: MS Dhoni requires 95 runs to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs for India. He has already reached 10,000 runs in ODIs but not 174 runs came for Asia XI as well. Dhoni will become 4th Indian to score 10,000 runs in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

2: Yuzvendra Chahal need 2 wickets to complete 50 ODI wickets. He will become the 37th Indian bowler, 14th spinner for India to take these many wickets.

212: Average 1st innings total at Dubai International Stadium extrapolated over last 10 innings discarding rain affected matches and no results.

355/5: Highest team total at Dubai by ENG vs PAK in 2015.

131: Lowest team total by SL vs PAK in 2011.

84 runs: Biggest margin-victory by ENG vs PAK in 2015

209: Lowest total successfully defended by PAK vs SA in 2013

130: Highest individual score by Kevin Pietersen (ENG) vs PAK in 2012

6/38: Best bowling figures by Shahid Afridi (PAK) vs AUS in 2009

174: Biggest partnership between Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan (HK) for 1st wicket vs IND in 2018

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 19:53 IST