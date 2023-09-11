India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: What are the rules for reserve day?

Rain played spoilsport in yet another India vs Pakistan encounter at the ongoing Asia Cup, bringing a halt to the Super 4 clash between the arch rivals on Sunday. The match will now continue on the reserve day, which is Monday. While weather was a major concern with rains predicted on the day of the match, the proceedings kicked-off in bright and clear conditions, raising hopes of a full 50-over contest.

Rohit Sharma in a conversation with teammates after rain stops play during the Super Four match between India and Pakistan(ANI)

However, an intense spell of shower around 5pm (IST) brought the contest to a halt, following which there was no play further . The rain didn't last very long but the intensity was enough to leave the outfield wet. And as the ground staffs jostled hard to get the field ready, another spell of shower forced the umpires to call it a day.

Fans also witnessed a rare sight, possibly the first of its kind as table fans were being used to dry the wet patches on the field. However, just when there were signs of play resuming, rain returned once again to put a final end to the day's action.

India at that moment were batting at 147/2 in 24.1 overs with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul present in the middle. The contest will now resume from the same point on the reserve day and in this article we take a look at the rules laid for such occasion:

Reserve day will be a continuation of a match and not a restart. So the score from the scheduled match day will be carried forward to the reserve day.

India in this case will resume from 147/2 and will hope to pile as many runs in the remaining 25.5 overs.

A minimum of 20 overs must be bowled in both innings to determine a result

In a rather questionable move, reserve day has only been allotted to the India vs Pakistan, Super 4 encounter, while other matches will produce no result if rain washes out the proceedings.

Also with the match now being pushed to Monday, India will be seen taking the field continuously for three days, including Sunday, the reserve day, and the clash against Sri Lanka, which will be played on Tuesday.

Rain had played a spoilsport last week as well when the two met in the Group stage clash in Pallekele. Then only one inning could be played, with the second being a complete washout.

