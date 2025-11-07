India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 LIVE Score: Will Karthik and co. continue IND's handshake snub with PAK?
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Score: India will step onto the field led by veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, whose leadership and experience are set to steer the Men in Blue.
- 5 Mins agoKarthik to lead India!
- 17 Mins agoMore about Hong Kong Sixes!
- 29 Mins agoCheck tournament format!
- 43 Mins agoCheck India and Pakistan squads!
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Score: The Hong Kong International Sixes is back, bringing one of cricket’s most intense rivalries to the forefront as India and Pakistan face off today at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. Tensions between the two sides remain high after the Pahalgam attack, highlighted during the 2025 Asia Cup when Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players. Fans will be watching closely to see if the rivalry spills over in today’s high-octane clash....Read More
India will take the field under the leadership of seasoned wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, whose experience is expected to guide the Men in Blue. Pakistan, on the other hand, will rely on the dynamic all-round abilities of Abbas Afridi to spearhead their attack and provide stability in both batting and bowling departments.
The Hong Kong Sixes format keeps the action fast-paced with the following rules:
- Every fielder, except the wicketkeeper, must bowl one over. Wides and no-balls carry a 2-run penalty, with no free hits awarded for no-balls.
- Batsmen must retire not out upon reaching 31 runs but can return once all other players are either retired or dismissed.
- If five wickets fall before the six overs are complete, the final batsman continues, with the fifth dismissed player acting as a runner.
- In this scenario, the not-out batsman must always face the strike, and the innings concludes when the last batter is dismissed.
Pakistan have been a dominant force in the Hong Kong Sixes by winning it five times (1992, 1997, 2001, 2002, 2011) and finishing as runners-up six times. India have also tasted success, winning the tournament once in 2005, while finishing as runners-up twice in 1992 and 1996.
Squads
India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.
Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.
India vs Pakistan Live Score Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Karthik to lead India!
India vs Pakistan Live Score Hong Kong Sixes 2025: India will take the field under the leadership of veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, whose vast international experience spans over 16 years. Having represented India in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, Karthik brings invaluable leadership and tactical acumen to the Men in Blue, guiding the team in high-pressure moments during the Hong Kong Sixes.
Here are some key international career stats for Dinesh Karthik:
Tests: 26 matches, 1,025 runs, Highest score 129, Average 25.00.
ODIs: 94 matches, 1,752 runs, Highest Score 79, Average ~30.20.
T20Is: 60 matches, 686 Runs, Highest Score 55, Average ~26.38
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Score: More about Hong Kong Sixes!
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Score: The Hong Kong Sixes is played in a six-over format with six players per side. Each group’s top three teams face off in a round-robin, with the two highest-ranked teams from each group moving on to the quarterfinals.
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Score: Check tournament format!
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Score: In the Hong Kong Super Sixes, both India and Pakistan are in Pool C alongside Kuwait. The 12 teams are divided into four pools of three, playing a single round-robin in the group stage. The top two teams from each pool advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday, with semifinals and the final set for Sunday.
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Score: Check India and Pakistan squads!
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Score: India - Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.
Pakistan - Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Score: Hello and welcome
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Score: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of high-octane India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes match.