India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025 LIVE Score: Will Karthik and co. continue IND's handshake snub with PAK?

India will take the field under the leadership of seasoned wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, whose experience is expected to guide the Men in Blue. Pakistan, on the other hand, will rely on the dynamic all-round abilities of Abbas Afridi to spearhead their attack and provide stability in both batting and bowling departments.

The Hong Kong Sixes format keeps the action fast-paced with the following rules:

- Every fielder, except the wicketkeeper, must bowl one over. Wides and no-balls carry a 2-run penalty, with no free hits awarded for no-balls.

- Batsmen must retire not out upon reaching 31 runs but can return once all other players are either retired or dismissed.

- If five wickets fall before the six overs are complete, the final batsman continues, with the fifth dismissed player acting as a runner.

- In this scenario, the not-out batsman must always face the strike, and the innings concludes when the last batter is dismissed.

Pakistan have been a dominant force in the Hong Kong Sixes by winning it five times (1992, 1997, 2001, 2002, 2011) and finishing as runners-up six times. India have also tasted success, winning the tournament once in 2005, while finishing as runners-up twice in 1992 and 1996.

Squads

India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.

Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.