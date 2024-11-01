India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live online and on TV

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash in a thrilling Hong Kong Sixes match on November 1 at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground. This will be India's first match at the three-day tournament, as it makes a return after a 7-year hiatus. The Hong Kong Sixes promises thrilling cricket action in its rapid six-a-side format; from November 1 to 3, 13 teams, including top sides like India, Pakistan, Australia, and England, will compete for the title. Robin Uthappa during his IPL stint with Kolkata Knight Riders(BCCI)

In this unique format, each team has just five overs to bat, requiring fast scoring and tactical risk management to stay competitive. With shorter innings and fewer players, the tournament brings high-energy matches and nonstop excitement, delivering an intense and fast-paced experience for cricket fans.

India are led by Robin Uthappa, India's inaugural T20 World Cup-winning cricketer, and the side includes some of the former international players in Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, and Stuart Binny. Additionally, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, and Shahbaz Nadeem are also part of the squad.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will see Faheem Ashraf leading their side. Muhammad Akhlaq, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, and Shahab Khan form the rest of their squad.

The Hong Kong Sixes brings unique twists that heighten the game’s excitement. Bowlers are restricted to just one over each per innings, demanding sharp decisions on who can handle high-pressure moments. Wide and no-ball penalties are stricter, with two runs awarded per infraction, raising the stakes for precise bowling.

Batters face a unique rule: any player reaching 31 runs must retire “not out” but can return if other teammates are dismissed, promoting bold, aggressive play while maintaining lineup depth. Additionally, if five wickets fall, the last batter can continue solo, supported by a non-striking runner, ensuring that all six players must be dismissed to end the innings.

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming

When will the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will take place on Friday, November 1 at 11:30 AM (IST).

Where will the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match take place?

The India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground in Hong Kong.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match?

The live broadcast of India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will be available on television on the Star Sports network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match?

The India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.