India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2019: ‘Mufasa’ Shah Rukh Khan ready to witness clash along with ‘Simba’

The stage is set for the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan and even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ready for the action. In a tweet on his official account, the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ shared his plans for the most-awaited World Cup clash between the two rivals.

The King Khan, in a reference to Lion King, shared an image of himself wearing an Indian jersey with name “Musafa” written on it and sat along with his son wearing a jersey with name “Simba” on it.

“Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!” the tweet read.

Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019

Immune to frenzy around every India-Pakistan clash, captain Virat Kohli says staying focussed on the bigger goal was important since the tournament would not end with World Cup’s most awaited match on Sunday. While he is aware of all the hoopla around the match, Kohli won’t let one World Cup contest dictate his thought process.

The Indian captain was asked, six to seven times, the same question about the external pressure, hype and how tough this match could be and he very eloquently warded off all the queries, giving away very little.

“The game starts at a certain time and finishes at a certain time. So this is not going to last a lifetime, if you do well or even if you don’t,” Kohli was at his pragmatic best during the pre-match interaction.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 11:24 IST