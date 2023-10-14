India vs Pakistan live streaming, World Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch IND vs PAK on TV and online

India vs Pakistan live streaming, World Cup 2023: The time is up for the most awaited clash of the tournament - two-time champions India up against 1992 winners Pakistan - at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams head into the contest on the back of two wins in two games in the ongoing World Cup so far. India beat Australia in their opener before crushing Afghanistan in their second game. Pakistan, meanwhile, survived against Netherlands before avenging their Asia Cup loss in a thriller of a chase against Sri Lanka. India will be having the edge in terms of head-to-head rivalry, given their resounding 7-0 score line against Pakistan in ODI World Cups, two of which happened on Indian soil - by 39 runs in the quarterfinal in 1996 and 29 runs in semifinal in 2011. Pakistan have however won 19 of their 30 ODI matches against India in India. But these numbers and past records are less likely to have any impact Saturday's blockbuster clash, although the visitors will be determined to script their first against India.

India vs Pakistan live streaming, World Cup 2023(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heading into the game, India have been handed a delightful news over Shubman Gill's recovery from dengue and his “99 per cent” chance of availability for the Pakistan game. If Gill takes over his opening slot, Ishan Kishan will have to sit out. India will also fret over adding an extra batting opting in Ashwin or a fast bowler in Mohammed Shami.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023 match:

When is India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match will be played on Saturday.

Where is India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match being played?

The India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match start?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match will start at 2 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match in India?

The India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match for free?

The India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match will live stream for free on Disney+Hotstar on mobile. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON