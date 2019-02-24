India vs Pakistan: Sourav Ganguly clarifies stand on Sachin Tendulkar’s comments

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly responded to teammate Sachin Tendulkar’s comment that India should not sacrifice two points in the World Cup by not playing against Pakistan by saying that he wants the World Cup title.

Speaking at a promotional event in Kolkata, Ganguly said: “He (Sachin) wants two points against Pakistan, I want the World Cup.”

However, on Sunday, Ganguly took to Twitter to clarify his comments on Tendulkar’s remarks, saying that his comment was not against his teammate and was general in nature. “A lot of people in the media is trying to put my statement against sachin s when I said “I want the World Cup”. My response has got nothing to do with his statement, nor is my statement against his .. he is, has been and will be one of my best friends for last 25 years,” he wrote.

A lot of people in the media is trying to put my statement against sachin s when I said "I want the World Cup"My response has got nothing to do with his statement, nor is my statement against his .. he is, has been and will be one of my best friends for last 25 years @sachin_rt — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 24, 2019

Tendulkar had earlier said that he would “hate” to see India concede two points to Pakistan by not playing them in the upcoming World Cup as such a move would only help the arch-rivals in the mega-event.

Tendulkar echoed Sunil Gavaskar’s view that India would be better off beating Pakistan in the World Cup than forfeiting the June 16 tie in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed more than 40 CRPF personnel.

“India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup. Time to beat them once again. Would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament,” said Tendulkar in a statement to PTI.

Never felt the need for you to justify. Strongly believe that all of us want what’s best for our nation. https://t.co/zUZYBVlCdh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 24, 2019

Sachin also took to Twitter in response to Ganguly’s clarification and said that he never felt the need to justify his comments. “Never felt the need for you to justify. Strongly believe that all of us want what’s best for our nation,” he posted.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 20:53 IST