India vs Pakistan T20 Live Streaming Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: When and where to watch IND vs PAK Live Online and on TV

Cricket fans will get to witness yet another face-off between India and Pakistan as the two teams lock horns on Sunday in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. This will be the second time that the two teams would be playing against each other in the tournament. In their previous clash, India had beaten Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling game in Dubai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India, then, won their next match against Hong Kong to qualify for the Super 4 stage by topping Group A while Pakistan ended up at the second spot after their record 155-run victory against Hong Kong. India would look to continue their good run and register a win over Pakistan again, to strengthen their prospects of qualifying for the final.

India's opening partnership has been a worry so far, however, with both batters failing to make a mark so far. Openers KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma would be aiming at improving their performances in the game against Pakistan. The middle order, though, has shown great promise with the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya bailing India out of crunch situations in the tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India had received a setback ahead of the clash with the injury to Ravindra Jadeja, who is also set to miss the T20 World Cup later this year after a knock to the knee. In the bowling department, Avesh Khan's place is also doubtful after head coach Rahul Dravid stated that he was unwell. With Hardik coming in, India might play veteran off-spinner R Ashwin in place of Avesh.

Meanwhile, Pakistan seem to have got their mojo back with a terrific performance against Hong Kong. The Babar Azam-led side has done a great job with the ball with the likes of Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz getting crucial wickets. Babar himself however, hasn't delivered with the bat and would be gunning to do well on Sunday. Other Pakistan batters Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah, are looking in great touch in the tournament and will pose a big challenge to India in the upcoming match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Like most India-Pakistan matches, Sunday's clash is expected to be a cracker-jack that might keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

Here are the live streaming details of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match start?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Which TV channels will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON