India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya included in India playing XI, VVS Laxman explains role he will play

Before the start of India's campaign at the T20 World Cup, there were a lot of doubts about whether allrounder Hardik Pandya will find a place in the starting XI. As Virat Kohli came out for the toss against Pakistan along with Babar Azam in Dubai on Sunday for the highly-anticipated clash between the two teams, the excitement for the team news continued to rise,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first by Pakistan skipper, Kohli announced the team news. Pandya made it to the starting XI, but R Ashwin had to miss out.

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup - LIVE!

Speaking at the toss, Kohli said: "We are pretty happy with setting the target. We would have bowled first too, but the toss is not in your control. We are pretty balanced with our squad and you need to be prepared for it. We need to stay as professional as possible. We need to stay focused on the processes.

"Everyone watches it closely all over the world. We can use that as a motivation, but we need to ensure we don't get too emotional and need to just stay professional. The pitch looks very different. Evenly rolled and there is no grass at all which was the case during the IPL, and I'm sure that was done to hold it together well for the World Cup. We expect the pitch to stay good all through and set a good total. The four not playing are: Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Ashwin and Thakur," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman discussed India's team news on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar and explained the role Pandya can play for the team.

“Virat rightly mentioned, whatever happened at the toss is beyond your control. From India's point of view, it is very important to recognise the past scores on this surface, because Pakistan have got a very good bowling line-up. Luckily, for India, they have got depth and experience, exuberance and talent,” Laxman said.

“Hardik Pandya is playing, there were a lot of doubts whether he will play or not, because he is not playing. But India have got really experience at top-order. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli at no. 3. Suryakumar Yadav will come at no. 4, and I think Rishabh Pant will play the floater's role. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will play the finisher's role. There are three quicks, and Jadeja will be the allrounder,” he signed off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON