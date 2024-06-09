India vs Pakistan: Will Kuldeep Yadav get a chance? Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma? IND likely XI vs PAK at T20WC

India will aim to exploit Pakistan's uncertain form and lack of familiarity with the tricky conditions when the two arch-rivals face off in their T20 World Cup clash on Sunday. The high-stakes game, expected to draw the largest crowd of the tournament so far, will be held at the newly constructed 34,000-seater Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Will Kuldeep Yadav get a chance? India likely XI vs Pakistan at T20 World Cup(Surjeet Yadav)

The pitch remains a major talking point, having already faced significant criticism for its unpredictability, a concern the ICC has officially acknowledged. Former players have expressed doubts about whether these low-scoring conditions can help promote cricket in the American market.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The four drop-in pitches at the venue, laid in April under the supervision of Adelaide Oval groundsman Damian Hough, are still settling. Uneven bounce has raised safety concerns, particularly after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was hit on the shoulder during the tournament opener against Ireland on June 5.

The Pakistan team, arriving in New York late Thursday after a shock defeat to the USA, has had limited time to adjust to these challenging conditions. A loss against India could severely impact their hopes of qualification. Babar Azam and his squad need to overcome their batting woes and adapt quickly.

India's think-tank might retain the same strategy used against Ireland, possibly leaving out Kuldeep Yadav in favor of an extra fast bowler, despite Kuldeep's strong record against Pakistani batters. The batting order, featuring Rohit and Virat Kohli as openers and Rishabh Pant at No. 3, is expected to remain unchanged.

Suryakumar Yadav will look for an improved outing from the previous game, where he was dismissed cheaply; Hardik Pandya, who has historically performed brilliantly against Pakistan, returned to wicket-taking after a dull IPL, picking three batters against Ireland.

India's likely XI vs Pakistan

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Middle-order: Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh