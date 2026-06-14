India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch IND vs PAK live on TV and online

The wait is over for Team India. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will begin their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Pakistan on Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. On paper, it appears to be a done deal. India start as overwhelming favourites considering their recent form and head-to-head record, but the T20 format narrows the gap between the two teams, and anyone can beat anyone on their day. The Women in Blue also have a few gaps to address, and the 50-over World Champions hope to start the tournament on a strong, comprehensive note.

India will take on Pakistan on Sunday. (PTI)

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Recently, India lost the T20I bilateral series against England and then lost the warm-up match against the same opponent ahead of the World Cup. Smriti Mandhana's form is also a cause of great concern, and the vice-captain would hope to set the tone for the team in its opening match of the tournament.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur refuses to be drawn into handshake controversy ahead of Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup match

Ahead of the match against Pakistan, India captain Harmanpreet exuded confidence, saying her team is focused on the job at hand and is not listening to the noise outside.

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{{^usCountry}} “We are all very excited, it’s a very big tournament for all of us, and we’re all looking forward to it. Everyone is very excited for the first game, because the first game is always important and, it’s often said that the first game sets the tone, and I think we all are looking forward to the first game,” Harmanpreet told reporters in the pre-match press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are all very excited, it’s a very big tournament for all of us, and we’re all looking forward to it. Everyone is very excited for the first game, because the first game is always important and, it’s often said that the first game sets the tone, and I think we all are looking forward to the first game,” Harmanpreet told reporters in the pre-match press conference. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Everyone is fit and fine, confident for tomorrow’s game,” she added. Squads: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Everyone is fit and fine, confident for tomorrow’s game,” she added. Squads: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (w), Saira Jabeen, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Eyman Fatima, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Tasmia Rubab Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan: When will the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan be played? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (w), Saira Jabeen, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Eyman Fatima, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Tasmia Rubab Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan: When will the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan be played? {{/usCountry}}

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The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, June 14. The contest will begin at 7 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Where will the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan be played?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Which channels will telecast the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan be available?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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