India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul break multiple records with first ever century opening stand

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gave India a dream start after being put into bat in the big-ticket World Cup match against Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed opted to bowl first with the hope of getting early breakthroughs by using the overcast conditions but Rohit and Rahul not only negated the Pakistan new ball bowlers but also went after them after getting their eyes in.

India raced to fifty inside the Powerplay and Sarfaraz was forced to introduce spin from both ends from the 11th over. That too made no difference as Rohit and Rahul collected 21 runs from the first two overs of spin from Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan.

Rohit, in the process brought up his fifty off just 34 balls with a boundary. India reached 100 in just 17.3 overs.

Rohit and Rahul registered multiple records to their name. The duo put together the first 100-run opening stand for India against Pakistan in World Cups. The previous record for the highest opening stand for India against Pakistan in World Cups belonged to Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The duo had stitched together a 90-run stand in Bengaluru in 1996 World Cup.

The stand was finally broken by Wahab Riaz in the 24th over the match by dismissing KL Rahul for 57 off 78 balls. But not before Rohit and Rahul had put together a 136-run stand – the highest Indian partnership for any wicket against Pakistan in World Cup cricket.

Previously the record stood with Dhawan and Kohli when they had put on 129 runs in Adelaide in World Cup 2015.

This was also the fifth highest opening stand for India in World Cups and the fifth highest partnership for any wicket against Pakistan in the world event.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 16:49 IST