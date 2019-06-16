India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019: Mohammad Amir receives two official warnings inside 1st 5 overs for running in the danger area

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir received two official warnings within the first five overs of the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday for running in the danger area.

Pakistan, having won the toss, opted to field first under overcast conditions and Amir started the proceedings for the men in green. For India, KL Rahul took strike instead of Rohit Sharma, who generally takes the first ball.

Amir started off brilliantly by bowling a maiden to Rahul but to his and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s dismay, he was given an official warning in the third ball of his second over for running down the middle of the pitch on his follow through.

Umpire Bruce Oxenford apparently had spoken to Amir a few times before giving him an official warning. However, that did not stop Sarfaraz Ahmed from having a word with umpire Oxenford.

That was only the beginning of the drama as Amir was given a second and final warning for the same offence in his third and India’s 5th over of the innings. Replays showed that Amir was clearly running in straight lines of the wickets.

If Amir enters the danger area again then he will not be allowed to bowl in this match, which could turn out to be a huge blow for Pakistan.

According to MCC laws The the protected area is defined as that area of the pitch contained within a rectangle bounded at each end by imaginary lines parallel to the popping creases and 5 ft/1.52 m in front of each, and on the sides by imaginary lines, one each side of the imaginary line joining the centres of the two middle stumps, each parallel to it and 1 ft/30.48 cm from it. If a bowler’s second step after delivering the ball lands within that area then he is given a warning by the umpires and if repeats the offence twice then he will not be allowed to bowl in the match.

