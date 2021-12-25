India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online

Hoping to win the first-ever away series against South Africa, the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit has a few things to address as they lock horns with the hosts in the first Test of the three-match series.

Kohli himself will be looking to assert his supremacy with the willow, having scored the last international hundred in 2019. He has been in good form during the net session and a South African attack could perhaps help him regain the magic touch. While KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will undertake the opening duties, experienced Cheteshwar Pujara has a task to accomplish. The senior batter needs to be among runs after an inconsistent patch. Down the order, Rishabh Pant can always produce a bit of magic with his unconventional approach regardless of the format.

South Africa, on the other hand, will miss the services of pacer Anrich Nortje, who has been ruled out of the Test series after failing to recover from a persistent hip injury. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will take care of the bowling unit in Nortje's absence. In reply to the hosts' quicks, India have Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami at their disposal. Both sides have a well-equipped bowling attack and it perhaps will boil down to batting supremacy.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs South Africa 1st Test:

Where is the India vs South Africa 1st Test match taking place?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will take place at the SuperSport Park, Centurion in South Africa.

At what time does the India vs South Africa 1st Test match begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match begins at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday (December 26).

Where to watch the live coverage of the India vs South Africa1st Test match?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the India vs South Africa 1st Test match online?

The online streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 1st IND vs SA Test here at hindustantimes.com/cricket