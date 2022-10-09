India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA live on TV and online

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Following a narrow loss in the first ODI, a Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team will fight to stay alive in the series when it takes on South Africa in the second match in Ranchi. In a rain-shortened 40-over match in Lucknow, India, inviting the Proteas to bat first, conceded 249/5 with Heinrich Klassen and David Miller smashing unbeaten half-centuries. In return, India suffered a top-order collapse before Shreyas Iyer (50) and Sanju Samson (86*) staged a comeback for the hosts.

With 30 runs needed off the final over to win the game, Samson smashed 20 off Tabraiz Shamsi with one delivery resulting in a wide. Ahead of the second T20I, India faced a setback as Deepak Chahar – bound for T20 World Cup as one of the standby players in the squad – was ruled out of the series after he had complained of back stiffness after India's final T20I against South Africa earlier this week.

As India take on South Africa in the second match, here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI be played?

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played on Sunday, October 09, 2022.

Where will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI be played?

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI start?

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in India?

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3)

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in India?

The match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket

