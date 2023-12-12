India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, Gqeberha weather forecast: Will rain disrupt T20I World Cup preparations again?

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar didn't shy away from speaking his mind after rain forced the abandonment of the series opener between India and South Africa. After hammering Australia in its backyard, India kickstarted its first away tour in the post-World Cup era with the Durban opener which was called off without a ball being bowled on Sunday. Gavaskar, who is an integral part of the esteemed commentary panel for the series, ended up suggesting Cricket South Africa (CSA) should take notes from Eden Gardens. A match official inspects the pitch after rain delayed the start of play ahead of the first T20 cricket match between South Africa and India (AFP)

The series opener was scheduled to start at 7:30 IST PM but the toss was delayed indefinitely before the match umpires eventually decided there was no chance of play in Durban. With the 1st T20I being washed out in Durban, India will aim to take a healthy lead in the second T20I of the series at Gqeberha - formerly known as Port Elizabeth. On Tuesday, Suryakumar Yadav's Team India will meet the Proteas in the penultimate clash of the bilateral series at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Will rain play spoilsport again in the rainbow nation?

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: 'Might not have as much money as BCCI': Sunil Gavaskar blasts Cricket South Africa over washed out IND vs SA 1st T20I

Will rain disrupt WC preparations in Gqeberha?

As per the latest developments, rain gods can make their presence felt and disrupt the T20 World Cup preparations for India and South Africa in Gqeberha. The weather in Gqeberha will remain cloudy and a couple of showers are likely in the host city. According to Accuweather, the cloud cover is 99 per cent in Gqeberha and there is a 63% probability of precipitation. In the evening, the probability of precipitation is 6 per cent.

Rain gods can make their presence felt and disrupt the T20 World Cup preparations for India and South Africa in Gqeberha(Accuweather)

Youngsters running out of time

The Durban washout dented India's hopes of finding a combination for its playing XI ahead of the ICC World Cup. Team India has rested seasoned campaigners for the entire T20I series. Skipper Rohit Sharma, ex-skipper Virat Kohli, pace Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are all unavailable for the South Africa T20Is. With Suryakumar leading the Indian side in South Africa, India are hoping to audition its youngsters against the Proteas.

Team India only has five T20Is left to play before the 2007 champions enter next year's World Cup. After the South Africa T20Is, India will play three games against Afghanistan at home in January before the 2024 World Cup. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer and opener Shubman Gill are sure starters for India in the 2nd T20I against South Africa on Tuesday.