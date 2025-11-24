India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Rahul, Jaiswal eye opening partnership as IND eye comeback

Nov 24, 2025 7:14:06 AM IST

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Speaking after Stumps on Day 2, centurion Muthusamy said, "It was a really special moment in front of this full house. I'm just glad that I could contribute to the team and really put some runs on the board in the first innings, which is always important. It (plan) was just to build partnerships and to really try and extend the innings and then score runs in between. I think Scholesy (Verreynne) did really well today and Marco was special. And the other guys chipped in as well, which was awesome."

"(On Jansen's towering sixes) Oh, it was incredible. I had the best seat in the house. That was special. Special ball striking. It was fantastic from him. It was awesome. (On successfully reviewing an lbw call) Around the noise and the emotion, I was just really disappointed. And when I was standing with Scholesy, I said, “You know, it might’ve just brushed my glove, I think I might be okay.” And then when it came up on the DRS, it was fantastic that there was a little scratch on it. I did kind of feel something, but I think just with the emotion and the disappointment of being given out, it didn't register straightaway until a little bit later. (When asked if the pitch would deteriorate) Let's wait and see how it unfolds," he added.