India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Rahul, Jaiswal eye opening partnership as IND eye comeback
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will resume batting on Day 3, and will be looking to build an opening partnership for India. Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: The second Test match in Guwahati has been a frustrating affair for India. Going into Day 3, the hosts need to stage a comeback after some gritty batting put South Africa in control. The visitors dominated proceedings on Day 2 with the bat. Kyle Verreynne and Senuran Muthusamy resumed their overnight partnership and made India suffer in a wicketless morning. The stand looked dangerous until Ravindra Jadeja finally drew Verreynne out of his crease, leading to a smart stumping as India finally got their breakthrough. But Muthusamy remained unfazed and kept up the pressure, scoring runs with excellent strike rotation....Read More
Meanwhile, Marco Jansen's arrival has increased the pressure on India. He began a sizzling counterattack on the spinners, which forced Pant to go for pace, but even Jasprit Bumrah couldn't deal with Jansen, as he kept smacking everyone comfortably down the ground. Muthusamy and Jansen's partnership powered South Africa post 400, and the former also got his maiden Test ton.
Mohammed Siraj finally struck after Lunch to remove Muthusamy. But Jasen kept up the pressure with a knock of 93 runs off 91 balls, narrowly missing out on a century. The Proteas posted 489 runs, leaving India with plenty of question marks after 151 overs across two days. The Indian openers had 30-odd minutes to bat before stumps as the lights were also fading. They managed to safely negotiate till Stumps, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (7*) and KL Rahul (2*) remaining unbeaten.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: What did Muthusamy say?
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Speaking after Stumps on Day 2, centurion Muthusamy said, "It was a really special moment in front of this full house. I'm just glad that I could contribute to the team and really put some runs on the board in the first innings, which is always important. It (plan) was just to build partnerships and to really try and extend the innings and then score runs in between. I think Scholesy (Verreynne) did really well today and Marco was special. And the other guys chipped in as well, which was awesome."
"(On Jansen's towering sixes) Oh, it was incredible. I had the best seat in the house. That was special. Special ball striking. It was fantastic from him. It was awesome. (On successfully reviewing an lbw call) Around the noise and the emotion, I was just really disappointed. And when I was standing with Scholesy, I said, “You know, it might’ve just brushed my glove, I think I might be okay.” And then when it came up on the DRS, it was fantastic that there was a little scratch on it. I did kind of feel something, but I think just with the emotion and the disappointment of being given out, it didn't register straightaway until a little bit later. (When asked if the pitch would deteriorate) Let's wait and see how it unfolds," he added.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing 2nd Test match between India and South Africa, in Guwahati on Monday. Jaiswal and Rahul will resume batting in the first session and will look to begin India's comeback.