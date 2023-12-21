India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI weather report: Good news for fans, sunny and clear weather expected in Paarl

Aiming to grab a series-clinching victory, India face South Africa in the third ODI of their three-match series, at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday. The series is currently level at 1-1, and the decider is expected to be a treat for cricket fans. India's Arshdeep Singh (C) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Reeza Hendricks (unseen) during the second ODI.(AFP)

The visitors won in the first ODI by eight wickets, but South Africa bounced back in the second ODI with an eight-wicket victory. Chasing 212, the Proteas reached 215/2 in 42.3 overs, courtesy of a century from Tony de Zorzi (119*) and a half-century from Reeze Hendricks (52). On the other hand, Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh took a wicket each for India.

Initially, India were bowled out for 211 in 46.2 overs, as Sai Sudharsan (62) and KL Rahul (56) got half-centuries. Meanwhile, Nandre Burger took three wickets for South Africa.

For the third ODI, we are expected to have a full-fledged ODI match. According to Accuweather, it will be sunny and clear throughout the match. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 36 degrees Celsius around noon.

A lot of pressure will be on Sanju Samson, who will take up the wicketkeeping role. The Rajasthan Royals captain has impressed in domestic cricket but hasn't got many chances in international cricket. He was dismissed for 12 off 23 balls in the second ODI and didn't get to bat in the first ODI. Time is running out for him ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

Meanwhile, pressure will also be on opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. The CSK batter has been excellent at the IPL, but hasn't got many chances, like Samson, for the Indian team. He hasn't been poor in this series, registering scores of 5 and 4. He will be hoping to bounce back to form.

The pitch at Boland Park supports batters, with the average first innings score at the stadium being 250. Meanwhile, spinners and pacers also get assistance. Teams, who have batted first in this venue, have won more matches as compared to the teams chasing.