India vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya in smashing mode ahead of ODI series - WATCH

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 19:21 IST

Hardik Pandya is back with the Indian team and this will give the side a massive shot in the arm for the ODI series against South Africa. A fit and firing Hardik renders tremendous balance to the side and hence, for Virat Kohli, the all-rounder will be a key player for India.

Ahead of the first match in Dharamsala, the BCCI shared a video of Hardik in the nets where he was seen using the long handle and giving the ball an almighty thwack. The lanky batsman has been in fine run-scoring and ball-hitting form as he returned to competitive cricket last week after undergoing a back surgery and slammed eight fours and 10 sixes in his sizzling innings as Reliance 1 posted 252 for five against CAG in the Group C encounter in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

Playing his second match after surgery, Pandya also claimed five wickets in a splendid all-round show as Reliance 1 bowled out CAG for 151 to claim a 101 run win in their final league match at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli.

Hardik last played an international game for India back in September 2019 before undergoing a back surgery.

The ODI series will begin on March 12 in Dharamsala before moving to Lucknow for the second game on March 15 and the third in Kolkata on March 18.

India ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill