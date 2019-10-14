India vs South Africa: ‘He’s a class act’ - Anil Kumble heaps praise on R Ashwin

cricket

Legendary India cricketer Anil Kumble has heaped praise on current premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after team’s emphatic victory over South Africa in the second Test at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. India clinched the three-match series as they had earlier won the Vizag Test by 203 runs. Ashwin was once again among the wickets as he scalped four in first innings and two in second essay to play a pivotal role in India’s victory.

“He’s the fastest to 350 Test wickets, it’s something amazing,” Anil Kumble told Cricket Next. “You know, I think Ashwin, not just as a bowler but as an all-rounder, is an asset to the team. He’s a class act.”

This is India’s 11th consecutive Test series win at home which is the most by any side. Under Virat Kohli India have won nine series, while the remaining two series wins were under former skipper MS Dhoni.

Before this, India were tied at the top position for the most consecutive series wins at home along with the Australian teams that Steve Waugh and Mark Taylor led between November 1994 and November 2000 and the Australian team led by Ricky Ponting between July 2004 and November 2008 that had won 10 consecutive Tests at home.

India will now look to complete a series whitewash over Faf du Plessis men when the two teams lock horns in the final Test of the series at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Sounding a warning to the rivals, India captain Virat Kohli said they will not “take their feet off the gas”.

“Looking at the larger picture of the Test championship, every game has value, whether it is at home or away, that is the format. So, we’re not going to take our foot off the gas in the third Test,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation.

“No one is going to relax at any stage, we are going to go for a result in the third Test and hopefully make it 3-0, that’s a guarantee,” he said.

