‘You have made India and Bangla proud,’ Mamata Banerjee heaps praise on Sourav Ganguly

cricket

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:27 IST

Sourav Chandidas Ganguly, the man who changed the face of Indian cricket with his astute captaincy and fighting spirit as a batsman, is all set to become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The former Indian captain is set to be elected unopposed and that is going to start a fresh chapter in Indian cricket administration.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate Ganguly, who is fondly called Dada, and also paid tribute to him for his tenure as president of Cricket Association of Bengal. “Heartiest congratulations to @SGanguly99 for being unanimously elected @BCCI President. Wish you all the best for your term. You have made India and #Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB President. Looking forward to a great new innings,” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter account.

Heartiest congratulations to @SGanguly99 for being unanimously elected @BCCI President. Wish you all the best for your term. You have made India and #Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB President. Looking forward to a great new innings. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 14, 2019

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly set to repeat unique double in Indian cricket after 65 years

Ganguly, who represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, has more than 18,000 runs and 38 centuries to his credit in international cricket. Apart from being one of the best ODI openers that India has seen Ganguly was also an astute captain under whose leadership the team reached its first ICC World Cup final in 20 years.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly will take dynamic decisions: Current BCCI president CK Khanna

“I am happy with the appointment because this is the time when BCCI’s image has got hampered and it’s a great opportunity for me to do something. Whether you are elected unopposed or otherwise, it’s a big responsibility because it is the biggest organization in the world of cricket. India is a powerhouse. It will be a challenge,” Ganguly told India Today.

When the new office bearers assume office, it will end a 33-month term of the Committee of Administrators, which called shots in running the cricket affairs in country post Lodha Committee reforms.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 13:54 IST