Sourav Ganguly identifies immediate challenges ahead of beginning of BCCI’s new era

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to be the new BCCI president. As per reports, he is expected to file his nomination on October 14, the deadline for that stage of the BCCI electoral process. Also, he is likely to be the lone candidate and hence, will get elected unopposed. However, as things stand right now, it will only be a stint for 10 months at the top for Ganguly after which he will have to go in for a cooling off period from July 2020 under the new rules. He has been holding posts in Cricket Association of Bengal for the past five years where he currently serves as president and an administrator can only serve six years in back-to-back tenures.

“That’s the rule. So we will have to deal with it. My first priority will be to look after first-class cricketers. I had requested the CoA and they have not listened. Ranji Trophy cricket will be the focus. To take care of cricketers’ financial interest,” he told India Today after his name was finalized in an informal meeting of BCCI state units.

In recent times, BCCI’s clout in ICC has seen an erosion and hence, the former Indian captain believes that this gives him a chance to resurrect the image of Indian cricket.

“I am happy with the appointment because this is the time when BCCI’s image has got hampered and it’s a great opportunity for me to do something. Whether you are elected unopposed or otherwise, it’s a big responsibility because it is the biggest organization in the world of cricket. India is a powerhouse. It will be a challenge,” he said.

When the new office bearers assume office, it will end a 33-month term of the Committee of Administrators, which called shots in running the cricket affairs in country post Lodha Committee reforms.

