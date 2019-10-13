e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah will be the new secretary while Arun Dhumal will be the new treasurer. Dhumal is younger brother of MoS Finance and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur.

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2019 00:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
File photo of Sourav Ganguly.
File photo of Sourav Ganguly.(PTI)
         

In a dramatic turn of events, former captain Sourav Ganguly emerged as consensus candidate to be BCCI’s new President after Brijesh Patel appeared to have grabbed the coveted post. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah will be the new secretary while Arun Dhumal will be the new treasurer. Dhumal is younger brother of MoS Finance and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur.

Monday is the last day to file nomination but no election will be held since all candidates have emerged unopposed after weeks of lobbying and hectic parleys.

The 47-year-old Ganguly, who is currently the president of Cricket Association of Bengal, (CAB) will have to demit his post in September, 2020 as he will go into compulsory cooling off period.

READ| Gautam Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni, Ganguly and Dravid

Ganguly, one of the finest Indian captains, will turn a new leaf albeit for 10 months even as a new chapter starts in Indian cricket.

Typically like his administrative guru Jagmohan Dalmiya, Ganguly pulled a match that looked all but lost till he pulled it off at the last moment.

Brijesh, backed by Tamil Nadu strongman N Srinivasan, emerged Presidential candidate when Ganguly remained non-committal on campaigning for the BJP in the 2021 state assembly elections. However, when most of the state units opposed the ‘understanding’, things changed dramatically.

“Yes, Brijesh was running for the President’s post with N Srinivasan actively lobbying for him. However, there was stiff resistance against him. We are happy Sourav is the new President,” a senior official from North East affiliated unit, told PTI. The choice for President’s post was always between Ganguly and Patel and the former was finally accepted as an unanimous candidate.

Patel could become IPL chairman.

READ| ICC’s ‘caption this’ tweet on Ravi Shastri’s photo attracts hilarious memes

When the new office bearers assume office, it will end a 33-month term of the Committee of Administrators, which called shots in running the cricket affairs in country post Lodha Committee reforms.

Former India coach Anhsuman Gaekwad beat Kirti Azad to be elected as male ICA representative on BCCI’s nine-member Apex Council. Shanta Rangaswamy was earlier elected unopposed as female ICA representative.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:37 IST

tags
top news
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket