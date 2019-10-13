Gautam Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni, Ganguly and Dravid

cricket

Former batsman Gautam Gambhir said that the Indian captain Virat Kohli’s tendency to go for wins in Test matches without being afraid of a loss is what sets him apart from his predecessors.

Kohli led India to a record 11th series win at home on Sunday beating South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in Pune.

“If you are scared of losing, you will never win and probably that’s the biggest plus he has, he isn’t scared of losing,” Gambhir said on Cricket Live exclusively for Star Sports.

Since Kohli took over the Test captaincy in 2014, India have lost only two series. One was in their 2017/18 tour of South Africa, while the other came in England in 2018. This year, they have won series in Australia and the West Indies.

“We talk about Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni, but what Virat has created, India has started winning overseas as well,” said Gambhir.

“He’s taken that risk, which a lot of other captains have not been able to take. The others always wanted an extra batter so that he they don’t lose the test match. Whereas, Virat is the only captain who has gone abroad and played with five bowlers, with Hardik Pandya being an all-rounder.

Gambhir gave the example of the last Test match in India’s tour of South Africa which the former won on a treacherous pitch at the Wanderers. “There was Hardik Pandya and four other fast bowlers. He has taken that gamble and he has succeeded,” he said.

