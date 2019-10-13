India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship

cricket

Team India completed another rout under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. India defeated South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. With this win, Team India also captured the three-match Test against the Proteas 2-0. It was an all-round clinical performance by the home team as they outplayed South Africa in all departments of the game. Virat was named the man of the match for his impressive double century in the first innings.

So where does India stand in the World Test Championship that started in August?

India has taken a big lead in the standings of the World Test Championship with 200 points from just 4 matches. It is 140 points more than second-placed New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who have 60 points each from 2 games. Australia and England are in fourth place with 56 points each from 5 matches.

India also created a world record as they claimed their 11th straight home Test series win. It was also Team India’s biggest win against South Africa in Tests in terms of runs.

Kohli scored his seventh double century in Tests. Virat failed to score a double ton in his first 40 Tests while transforming his game in the next 40 matches. At the post-match presentation, Kohli revealed what has prompted this change in his batting.

“As I said a couple of days back, it’s getting the responsibility of being captain. If you go out planning a double hundred you won’t get it, but if you go out planning to bat for five sessions, the double hundred will come. Earlier, I would think more from a personal point of view, but thinking of the team, all that pressure doesn’t come. (on early career) sometimes you play to prove people wrong but I’m at the stage of my career where I’m just happy to be where I am. Putting the team in a commanding position is the only thing I strive for. Of course, I enjoy scoring runs, but if they come in a winning cause, nothing like it. You have to look forward to facing the new ball in the morning. I really enjoy batting with Jinx (Rahane). When we have a partnership we invariably take the game forward. We take a lot of pride in contributing when the situation is tough. He keeps giving me regular feedback when things are going wrong, and vice versa as well.”

