ICC’s ‘caption this’ tweet on Ravi Shastri’s photo attracts hilarious memes

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:50 IST

ICC’s tweet inviting ‘captions’ for Team India head coach Ravi Shastri’s photo went viral on Twitter. Shastri became the victim of social media trolls as a host of memes started doing the rounds on Sunday. In the image, Shastri looked to be stretching his arms during a practice session ahead of the fourth day’s play in the second between India and South Africa here, which the India won by an innings and 137 runs to extend their winning run at home to a world record 11 series.

Shastri’s photo was soon turned into memes as people photoshopped the image besides posting jokes on Shastri. Some even morphed the image to make it look like a scene from the famous film ‘Titanic’, replacing Shastri with ‘Jack’ -- the lead character of the film played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Close enough?🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/k5PScbCmlN — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) October 13, 2019

Christ the Redeemer after seein this pose. pic.twitter.com/9hTQa9VAk4 — Monica (@monicas004) October 13, 2019

Live from Dusshera Ground 🤣 pic.twitter.com/U2dhTQwOSZ — Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) October 13, 2019

The comprehensive victory, coming on the fourth day, has consolidated India’s top position in the World Test Championship table. India now have 200 points in their kitty, a handsome 140 points away from nearest-rival New Zealand. Competing in his 50th Test as captain, Virat Kohli has now led India to their 11th consecutive series at home, a world record.

After being asked to follow-on, South Africa were all-out for 189 in 67.2 overs just after the tea break.

Following a superb effort from the batsmen, it was an all-round effort from India’s five-pronged bowling unit with comeback man Umesh Yadav claiming 3 for 22. Ravindra Jadeja (3/52), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/45), Mohammed Shami (1/34) and Ishant Sharma (1/17) played their part in the comprehensive victory.

Like in the first innings, Vernon Philander (37) and Maharaj (22) again came together to delay the inevitable adding 56 runs in 21.2 overs.

Once Philander was caught down the leg-side by Wriddhiman Saha, the resistance was over in a flash.

India had won the first Test by 203 runs in Visakhapatnam.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 19:29 IST