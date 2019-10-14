Sourav Ganguly will take dynamic decisions: Current BCCI president CK Khanna

cricket

CK Khanna, who is currently the acting president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), hailed the decision to appoint Sourav Ganguly as the president of the cricket governing body. “It is a matter of great pride that former India captain Sourav Ganguly is now set to lead as president of BCCI with his vast experience as cricketer and as former India captain,” Khanna told ANI.

Khanna is optimistic that Ganguly, who is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), will lead the cricket governing body to new heights.

“Also, he is member of CAC and president of CAB. He will lead BCCI to new heights and I am confident that he will take dynamic decisions because BCCI’s past few years had faced tough time. We are confident that under his leadership his entire team will do great job during his tenure. I wish all the very best to Sourav and his team,” Khanna said.

Ganguly has been holding posts in Cricket Association of Bengal for the past five years where he currently serves as president and an administrator can only serve six years in back-to-back tenures.

“That’s the rule. So we will have to deal with it. My first priority will be to look after first-class cricketers. I had requested the CoA and they have not listened. Ranji Trophy cricket will be the focus. To take care of cricketers’ financial interest,” he told after his name was finalized in an informal meeting of BCCI state units.

In recent times, BCCI’s clout in ICC has seen an erosion and hence, the former Indian captain believes that this gives him a chance to resurrect the image of Indian cricket.

“I am happy with the appointment because this is the time when BCCI’s image has got hampered and it’s a great opportunity for me to do something. Whether you are elected unopposed or otherwise, it’s a big responsibility because it is the biggest organization in the world of cricket. India is a powerhouse. It will be a challenge,” he said.

