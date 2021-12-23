'His preparations should be perfect': Ex-national selector explains how Dravid can get Kohli back to scoring ways in SA

Former India national selector Saba Karim believes the very experienced Rahul Dravid, India's head coach, can play a key role in helping Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli get back to scoring ways for the impending three-match Test series against South Africa, while adding that the 33-year-old will face a bigger challenge on the field than the one he is facing off the field.

Talking to India News about the upcoming series and the challenges that Kohli will face, Karim said, "The fight on the ground is the most difficult and Virat Kohli knows that as well. He also realizes that in the last one or two years, not only his but even the top order's form has not been good. The stability or the partnerships required have not been seen."

Kohli will be touring South Africa for the third time in his career, having scored 558 runs in the nation during his last two visits, at 55.80 with two centuries and two fifties.

"He also knows that because he comes in to bat at No. 4, if his bat fires and he scores the big runs, the players around him will also start contributing. And that is why I feel, his preparations should be perfect and he is putting more time in the nets," he added.

The former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman also explained how Dravid can help Kohli get back his old form, given that the Test captain is presently going through a century drought in international cricket.

"The advantage with Rahul Dravid is that he can tell Virat how the bowler is targeting him, what the bowler's thinking is. You observe all that while sitting outside as a coach and then you can tell all that to the player who is in the middle," he added.

The veteran finally concluded explaining why this combination between Kohli and Dravid will be good for the 33-year-old.

"With the experience Rahul Dravid has, he knows very well what needs to be said and what is not required to be said. When a player has reached that level, he learns a lot on his own and finds solutions according to himself and Rahul Dravid will step in where the solutions are not found. That is why I feel this combination will be good."