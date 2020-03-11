India vs South Africa: ‘In full ammo’ - Team India sweat it hard in nets ahead of Dharamsala ODI

cricket

The players of Indian cricket team sweat it hard in the nets on the eve of the first ODI against South Africa at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams are scheduled to play three matches in the series and the first ODI in Dharamsala will be followed by titanic contests in Lucknow and Kolkata respectively.

Ahead of the curtain-raiser at the picturesque stadium, Indian players tried their best to ready themselves for the match in the final practice session. Although skipper Virat Kohli wasn’t present, others like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey and Ravindra Jadeja took turns to knock the ball around in the nets.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded few pictures on social media and their post read: “In Full Ammo for the 1st ODI.”

The visitors also trained hard at the venue to familiarise themselves with the conditions. Cricket South Africa posted pictures on their social media account and their post read: “It’s match day eve and the boys are looking on point. The weather is a different story altogether with rain drops but onwards we go! We’re all looking forward to #INDvSA.”

It’s match day eve and the boys are looking on point 🔥👌💪🇿🇦🏏. The weather is a different story altogether 🥶☔️ but onwards we go! We’re all looking forward to #INDvSA. Catch the boys in green & gold live on SuperSport 2 at 09:30 SAST. #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/QGU4N2NDMY — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 11, 2020

The two teams are coming into this series on the back of contrasting results. While India were blanked in the ODI and Test series respectively in New Zealand, the Proteas effected a stunning 3-0 whitewash over Australia at home. Despite this, former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel believes things aren’t going to be easy for the visitors in India.

“It was sort of a mixed summer before the new coaching staff took over,” Morkel was quoted as saying by Sportstar. “Obviously, they had a fantastic win against Australia in the ODI series, after losing the T20 series badly. So, I’m unsure.”

“Even if a team is in top form, beating India in India is almost an impossible task. It’s going be a tough series for them, but I do expect them to at least compete. India will win it 2-1, but South Africa should compete, especially now that they have the confidence after the series against Australia,” he added.